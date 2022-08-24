At 14,295 MW, Punjab’s power demand reaches an all-time high

Punjab’s power demand touched an all-time high of 14,295 MW on Monday, surpassing its previous high of 14,207 MW, which was recorded on June-29 this year.

Power and public works minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said the increased power demand was mainly due to the prevailing dry weather conditions.

He added that during the month of August (till the 22nd), the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has seen a 6.57% rise in power demand as compared to the corresponding period last year.

He further said that from April to August till date, the overall increase in energy supplied is 12.87 %.

The minister added that to meet the increased demand, PSPCL has made additional arrangements of power from other states and 1,300 MW additional power was also allocated from the Centre.

During the month of June & July, PSPCL arranged 2,836 MUs through banking from other states, which is 130% more in comparison to last year’s 1,234 MUs.

He said that this year, with the optimum utilisation of the available resources and close monitoring of the energy generated from the generating stations, hydro generation of PSPCL has been increased by 3%. Notably, Ranjit Sagar Hydro Power Project has achieved its all-time maximum generation of 149.55 LUs in a single day on August 22 which surpasses its previous record of 149.02 LUs on August 28, 2019 since the date of its commissioning.

He said PSPCL is ensuring eight-hour uninterrupted supply to agriculture tubewells, and that too without imposing any power cut on any other category of consumers.