IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / At 26°C, Ludhiana records coldest April day in five decades
Labourers shielding wheat bags from the rain at the Gill Road grain market in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Labourers shielding wheat bags from the rain at the Gill Road grain market in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

At 26°C, Ludhiana records coldest April day in five decades

The minimum temperature on Friday, At 15.4°C, was also the lowest since April 23, 1992, according to the Punjab Agricultural University
READ FULL STORY
By Mohit Khanna, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 02:18 AM IST

After 6mm rain, the city’s maximum temperature dropped to 26°C on Friday, which was the coldest April day over the past 50 years, as per data available with the Punjab Agricultural University.

According to Prabhjyot Kaur Sidhu, head, department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, PAU, this was the first time that the city recorded such a fall in mercury in April since the meteorological observatory was set up in 1970.

The last low, at 30°C, was seen on April 23, 1994, and since then the maximum temperature in the month remained higher.

At 15.4°C, the minimum temperature on Friday was also the lowest since April 23, 1992.

Just nine days ago, the temperature had shot up to 38.2°C on April 14 and dropped by over 12 notches to settle at 26°C on Friday, Sidhu said.

While the rising temperature had forced residents to switch on the air conditioners, the sudden change in weather had them pulling out their warm clothes again.

Sidhu attributed the drop in temperature to a fresh western disturbance, which brought along rain and cold winds in the region.

She said as per the forecast, the weather was expected to remain clear from Saturday onwards and the mercury was likely to return to the upward trend common in summer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP