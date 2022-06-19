At 27.9°C, Chandigarh records coolest June day since 2013

With gray clouds not allowing the sun a peek through the day, the maximum temperature dropped from 31.6°C on Friday to 27.9°C on Saturday, making it the coolest June day since 2013.

Since 24.2°C on June 16, 2013, the maximum temperature had never dropped this low in the month in the past nine years, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

Over 10 degrees below normal, the day temperature on Saturday was also the lowest in over three months this year, as after 26.2°C on March 6, it had been climbing steadily, hitting a high of 44.5°C on June 5.

In fact, the mercury was as high as 44°C even on Monday this week before Western Disturbances (WDs) made their way to the city, bringing along rain and cloudy weather in confluence with low-lying easterly winds, which are feeding moisture from the Arabian Sea.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “While 18.2 mm rain was recorded on Friday, only 1.1 mm rain was seen on Saturday. But it remained cloudy throughout the day, keeping the temperature from rising. Till 6 pm, no sunlight was seen in the city.”

Singh added that a fresh WD will affect the city from Sunday and chances of light to moderate rain will continue till Tuesday.

Saturday was the coolest June day in Chandigarh since 2013. (HT)

One flight cancelled, two delayed

Meanwhile, an Air India flight from Chandigarh to Leh was cancelled due to inclement weather at the destination city, leaving 125 passengers harried.

According to airport officials, the flight could not take off from Leh, as such, its return journey from Chandigarh was cancelled. Chandigarh International Airport Limited spokesperson KP Singh said passengers opting for refund were provided their money while the remaining were adjusted in next day’s flight.

Bad weather also delayed two flights from Srinagar and Mumbai by over one hour.