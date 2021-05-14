Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / At 29°C, Chandigarh records coldest May day in eight years
At 29°C, Chandigarh records coldest May day in eight years

The 1mm rain and gusty winds on Thursday brought the day temperature down to 29°C, 10 degrees below normal, making it the coldest May day since 2013
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 01:20 AM IST
A boy enjoying the swings on a cloudy Thursday at the Japanese Garden in Sector 31, Chandigarh. With no rain likely over the next few days, the day temperature may rise to 36°C. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The 1mm rain and gusty winds on Thursday brought the day temperature down to 29°C, 10 degrees below normal, making it the coldest May day since 2013.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it was only in May 2013 last that a lower day temperature of 27.6°C was recorded.

The maximum temperature in May so far had remained over 30°C, even shooting up to 37.4°C on May 9, while April 28 with a temperature of 41°C was the hottest April day in the past four years.

The minimum temperature also decreased from 22.6°C to 21.4°C, one notch below normal.

Hereon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy weather over the weekend with low chances of rain.

“Western disturbances are still active and will bring along clouds, but rain is unlikely. Therefore, the day temperature will start to rise from Friday onwards,” said an IMD official.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature may go up to 36°C and minimum temperature will hover around 23°C.

