At 37.4°C, mercury continues to stay high in Chandigarh

Students taking cover under an umbrella on a sweltering Monday on the Panjab University campus in Chandigarh. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Published on Apr 05, 2022 03:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

City residents continued to feel the heat on Monday with no major drop in the day temperature.

Though the maximum temperature dipped from 38.2°C on Sunday to 37.4°C on Monday, it was still the year’s second-highest day temperature, as also recorded on April 2.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Monday’s maximum temperature was 4.9°C above normal. Speaking about this, IMD officials said, “There has been a prolonged dry spell in the city since March due to which temperatures have remained above normal. This is likely to continue, with no rain relief likely for the next few days.”

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature went down from 20°C on Sunday to 17.6°C on Monday. Yet, it was still 1.3 degree above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to shoot up to 39°C. The minimum temperature may also rise up to 21°C.

