Chandigarh News / At 43.6°C, Chandigarh records hottest May day since 2013, heatwave returns
chandigarh news

At 43.6°C, Chandigarh records hottest May day since 2013, heatwave returns

At 43.6°C, the maximum temperature in Chandigarh on Saturday was the highest since 43.8°C on May 24, 2013, according to the India Meteorological Department
Saturday was also the hottest day in Chandigarh so far this year. Before this, the day temperature had gone up to 42.2°C on April 28, April 29 and April 30. (HT File Photo)
Published on May 15, 2022 01:18 AM IST
ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh

The city’s maximum temperature shot up to 43.6°C on Saturday, making it the hottest May day since 2013, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

At 43.6°C, the maximum temperature on Saturday was the highest since 43.8°C on May 24, 2013.

Saturday was also the hottest day so far this year. Before this, the day temperature had gone up to 42.2°C on April 28, April 29 and April 30.

At the Chandigarh Airport observatory, the maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 44.6°C, highest since 46.5°C on May 28, 1988.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “For the past few days, due to Cyclone Asani, easterly winds had kept the temperature below 40°C. But with the effects of the cyclone weakening, sunny weather has returned and the temperature has started increasing. The maximum temperature can increase even further to 44°C on Sunday.”

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature went down from 28.8°C to 26.4°C, 3.6 degrees above normal.

Yellow alert for today

With the day temperature going 4.9 degrees above normal on Saturday, IMD declared a heatwave, which is announced when the maximum temperature crosses 40°C and 4.5°C to 6.4°C above normal.

IMD also declared a yellow alert for heatwave on Sunday. The second level of the four-level alert system used by IMD, yellow alert is meant to caution vulnerable groups, such as infants, seniors and people with chronic diseases, who should avoid heat exposure, wear light-coloured and loose cotton clothes and cover the head with a cloth, hat or umbrella while going out.

Rain relief round the corner

A Western Disturbance (WD) will affect the region from Monday and may bring along rain, dust storm/thunderstorm and gusty winds.

“There are chances of light rain on Monday and Tuesday that will bring the temperature below 40°C again,” said Singh.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain anywhere between 39°C and 44°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 28°C.

