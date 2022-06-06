At 44.5°C, Chandigarh witnesses hottest June day since 2017
With the maximum temperature going up from 44°C on Saturday to 44.5°C on Sunday, Chandigarh recorded the hottest June day since 2017.
Highest since 45°C on June 5, 2017, the maximum temperature on Sunday was 5.6 degrees above normal, making it a heatwave day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
At 45.6°C, the all-time highest temperature in June, was recorded at the airport observatory on June 8 in 1995 and June 1 in 2012.
At the airport observatory on Sunday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 45.2°C, which was also highest since 2017, when it had gone up to 45.4°C on May 5.
However, since 2011, IMD takes the readings of their observatory in Sector 39 as the standard for the city.
Since 42.2°C on June 1, the day temperature has been steadily climbing daily.
Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “Clear sunny skies and dry weather will continue in the coming days as well, and may push the maximum temperature to 45°C on Monday and Tuesday. A change in wind pattern is on the cards and with it, the temperature is likely to start coming down by May 10.”
The minimum temperature also rose slightly from 25.6°C to 25.9°C, going 1.7 degree above normal. Over the next three, it may increase further to 28°C.
Second heatwave day in a row
After Saturday, Sunday was the second consecutive heatwave day in Chandigarh and it is likely to continue on Monday as well.
As per IMD, a heatwave in this region is declared when the maximum temperature goes beyond 40°C and is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above normal. Before June, It was last announced in Chandigarh on May 20, when the maximum temperature had touched 42.9°C.
IMD had issued a yellow alert for heatwave on Sunday and Monday. A yellow alert is the second of the four-colour alert system used by IMD to ask people to remain updated.
IMD advises people to avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light coloured and loose cotton clothes and to cover the head with a cloth, hat or umbrella in these conditions.
