At 5, Covid cases at all-time low in Ludhiana

The daily figure of Covid cases reached another all-time low on Wednesday with five persons testing positive in district in the last 24 hours.

No death was reported on Wednesday due to Covid. There are 154 active cases in the district currently.

The month of July has brought a major respite for the residents of Ludhiana as only two deaths have been reported in the last two weeks. However, this is no time for complacency, warned authorities.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Wednesday emphasised that only vaccination and Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing a mask, maintaining physical distancing and observing good hygiene, would protect the people from the imminent third wave of the pandemic.

Addressing the viewers in his weekly Facebook live session on the official page of DPRO Ludhiana, the DC said if the people kept following the Covid-appropriate behaviour and got vaccinated, then they can be saved from the third wave.

He said that people must not let their guards down at any cost against Covid-19 as scientists and experts are repeatedly warning against carelessness and crowding, which can lead to a massive surge in the number of cases.

On queries of some residents regarding the reopening of schools, he said the district administration will send their feedback to the government and expressed hope that regular classes would resume soon.

Operator booked for opening spa centre without getting staff vaccinated

Division Number 2 police on Wednesday booked a woman for running her spa centre without getting her staff vaccinated.

Sangeeta Kumari has been charged with Section 188 of the IPC. She ran her spa centre near Lakkar Bazaar.

“Soon after receiving the information, a raid was conducted at the centre and it was found that neither the accused nor her staffers were vaccinated,” ASI Des Raj said.

Although the district magistrate has allowed gyms, restaurants, and spa centres to reopen, there is a condition that all staff members and visitors must have received at least one dose of Covid vaccine.