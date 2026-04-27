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At Bengaluru, Omar pushes for investment to boost J&K education sector

During the meeting, the CM invited institutions to invest in the higher education sector and partner in positioning Jammu & Kashmir as a vibrant academic hub, a government spokesperson said.

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 05:30 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
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J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday interacted with a delegation of education sector representatives in Bengaluru, highlighting the opportunities created by the recently notified J&K Private University Act.

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday interacted with a delegation of education sector representatives in Bengaluru, highlighting the opportunities created by the recently notified J&K Private University Act. (sourced)

During the meeting, the CM invited institutions to invest in the higher education sector and partner in positioning Jammu & Kashmir as a vibrant academic hub, a government spokesperson said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Private Universities Bill, 2026, was passed by the J&K legislative assembly during the recent budget session. Cutting across party lines, the legislation was widely hailed as a landmark step in the history of higher education in J&K. The Bill has since received assent from lieutenant governor, becoming an Act.

“It opens up substantial opportunities for reputed institutions to establish campuses in Jammu & Kashmir, fostering a modern, inclusive and globally competitive higher education ecosystem,” Omar said while highlighting the significance of the new framework.

Emphasising the government’s commitment to facilitating quality investments in the education sector, he invited leading institutions to partner in shaping the region’s academic future.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / At Bengaluru, Omar pushes for investment to boost J&K education sector
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / At Bengaluru, Omar pushes for investment to boost J&K education sector
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