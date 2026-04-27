At Bengaluru, Omar pushes for investment to boost J&K education sector

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday interacted with a delegation of education sector representatives in Bengaluru, highlighting the opportunities created by the recently notified J&K Private University Act.

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday interacted with a delegation of education sector representatives in Bengaluru, highlighting the opportunities created by the recently notified J&K Private University Act. (sourced)

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During the meeting, the CM invited institutions to invest in the higher education sector and partner in positioning Jammu & Kashmir as a vibrant academic hub, a government spokesperson said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Private Universities Bill, 2026, was passed by the J&K legislative assembly during the recent budget session. Cutting across party lines, the legislation was widely hailed as a landmark step in the history of higher education in J&K. The Bill has since received assent from lieutenant governor, becoming an Act.

“It opens up substantial opportunities for reputed institutions to establish campuses in Jammu & Kashmir, fostering a modern, inclusive and globally competitive higher education ecosystem,” Omar said while highlighting the significance of the new framework.

Emphasising the government’s commitment to facilitating quality investments in the education sector, he invited leading institutions to partner in shaping the region’s academic future.

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{{^usCountry}} “The administration is focused on providing a transparent, enabling and investor-friendly environment aimed at attracting students, scholars and research collaborations from across the country and beyond,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The administration is focused on providing a transparent, enabling and investor-friendly environment aimed at attracting students, scholars and research collaborations from across the country and beyond,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On Saturday, Omar had interacted with filmmakers in Bengaluru, promoting Jammu & Kashmir scenic beauty and rich cultural heritage as an ideal destination for cinema. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Saturday, Omar had interacted with filmmakers in Bengaluru, promoting Jammu & Kashmir scenic beauty and rich cultural heritage as an ideal destination for cinema. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A delegation of leading film producers and representatives of major production houses had met the Chief Minister to explore opportunities for film production and collaboration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A delegation of leading film producers and representatives of major production houses had met the Chief Minister to explore opportunities for film production and collaboration. {{/usCountry}}

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