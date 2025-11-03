At Nirankari event, Haryana CM hails message of unity, humanity

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini Sunday said the Nirankari Mission has been the torchbearer of the spirit of selfless service, showing the path of unity to mankind by rising above the differences of caste, religion, language and region. Nayab Singh Saini being felicitated at an event in Delhi.

While attending the 78th Nirankari Sant Samagam at Samalkha in Panipat, the chief minister said the Nirankari Mission has spread the message of love, unity, humanity and God-knowledge across society. Highlighting the importance of introspection, Saini said that in today’s times, people often get so busy trying to change the outer world that they forget to look within. “This samagam provides us the opportunity for self-reflection, bringing us closer to the Almighty,” he said, adding that the Nirankari Mission is not limited to spirituality alone but is equally active in social service.

Later, the chief minister also addressed the International Arya Mahasammelan-2025 in Delhi where he released a souvenir that documents Arya Samaj’s 150-year journey. Governor of Gujarat and Maharashtra, Acharya Devvrat, was also present. Saini said the philosophy and teachings of Arya Samaj must be embraced to restore India’s ancient glory as the “Spiritual Vishwaguru”

He said Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati awakened the nation’s consciousness and laid the foundation of India’s freedom struggle. His reformist ideals, promoting women’s education, ending caste discrimination, encouraging widow remarriage and protecting cows, remain timeless pillars of a progressive society.

Saini also highlighted that yogshalas are being established across villages and towns to promote health and discipline through yoga. “The gurukul education system has become even more important in today’s era as it focuses on character building and the development of moral values and ethics among youth,” he said. He also announced a grant of ₹51 lakh to the institution from his discretionary quota.