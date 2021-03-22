At Sunam youth conference, BKU Ugrahan, labour union announce to lay siege to Adani’s dry port in Kila Raipur

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) and the Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union (PKMU) on Sunday said their activists will lay siege to the Adani Group-run dry port at Kila Raipur from March 27 to 31 in protest against the Centre’s three contentious agriculture reform laws.

The announcement was made in Sangrur district’s Sunam town during a youth conference that was attended by thousands of people, including youths and farmers.

Youth leader Ajaypal Singh Ghudda said youths in large numbers will move towards Delhi on Monday to observe the martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev that falls on March 23. The protesters also took an oath to uphold the “anti-imperialist and anti-fundamentalist traditions” of the martyrs.

Ghudda appealed to people to make the March 26 bandh call successful and announced to hold flag marches on March 24 and 25.

Jagtar Kalajahar, a BKU Ugrahan youth leader, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi made anti-farmer laws like the British did during the colonial period. “The Modi government has actually enacted these laws to exploit the farmers and it will only push the youth into a deeper crisis. Bhagat Singh’s uncle Ajit Singh started a movement against the black laws. Bhagat Singh also followed the legacy of his family,” added Kalajahar.

Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan, state general secretary BKU (Ekta -Ughrana), said, “There is no disagreement between youths and farmer leaders over the ongoing agitation. The youths are an important part of this struggle but some forces are trying to give the protests religious colour. Today’s rally is a befitting reply to their false propaganda. Also, this conference will shut the mouth of those people who termed farm agitation as a struggle of the elderly people.”