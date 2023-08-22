Man loses cash to miscreants minutes after withdrawing from ATM

Minutes after withdrawing cash from an ATM, a Begoana village resident lost the money to snatchers, who were following him.

Gurdeep said that the incident occurred at around 10am when he was returning home on his motorcycle after withdrawing cash from an ATM. (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complainant, Gurdeep Singh, lodged a complaint with the police after which the Sadar police booked unidentified persons.

Gurdeep said that the incident occurred at around 10am when he was returning home on his motorcycle after withdrawing cash from an ATM in Bulara village, located few meters away from his residence.

Soon after he came out after withdrawing the cash, four miscreants came there in a car and intercepted his way. The accused assaulted him and robbed him of ₹‎8,000 and a mobile phone.

A case under section 379B, 34 of the IPC has been registered against unidentified accused at Sadar police station.

In another incident, two miscreants targeted a driver in Sherpur Kalan and snatched his mobile phone after threatening him at knife point. The Moti Nagar police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON