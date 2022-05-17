Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Attack by rival group: Three bodies fished out of Yamunanagar canal

On Sunday, a group of 10 men had gone to the canal to spend leisure time after attending Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s rally, when nearly 20 men from another group arrived on two-wheelers and attacked them
A case was registered against 11 identified persons under sections 148, 149, 323, 307, 302 and 506 of the IPC. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on May 17, 2022 04:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Ambala

A day after 10 persons had jumped into Western Yamuna Canal in Buria region of Yamunanagar after allegedly being threatened by a rival group, a team of the national disaster response force (NDRF) on Monday recovered three bodies.

The deceased were identified as Nikhil, Sahil and Suleman, while Allaudin and Sunny are still missing, superintendent of police Kamaldeep Goyal said. All of them were between 18 and 22 years of age and residents of Jagadhri.

On Sunday, a group of 10 men had gone to the canal to spend leisure time after attending Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s rally, when nearly 20 men from another group arrived on two-wheelers and attacked them.

Out of fear, all 10 had jumped into the water to save their lives and Deepak, Sahil, Shoukeen, Aman and Ishu managed to survive. Deepak said he and Aman were attacked with rods.

He further told the police that two of the attackers, Munny Rana and Lukka Valmiki, had killed Allaudin’s father and thrashed Suleman’s brother in the past.

A case was registered against 11 identified persons under sections 148, 149, 323, 307, 302 and 506 of the IPC.

Deputy commissioner Parth Gupta said an NDRF team has been sent on the rescue operation while another team of private and government divers was on the mission till late Sunday night.

“The incident is said to be a fallout of multiple clashes between them, including the one in March 2020, for which two of the prime accused were granted bail. They were behind Allaudin and his friends since they came out of jail and had encountered them on Saturday too,” he added.

Three boys drown in Bhiwani

Three boys drowned to death in a muddy pond at Bhiwani’s Behal village, police said on Monday.

The victims are Lakhan Kumar, 7, Sachin, 9, and Sushil alias Golu, 10, all residents of Behal.

A spokesperson of Bhiwani police said the mishap took place when the kids were playing near the pond which was dug under the government’s Amrit Sarovar Yojana.

“Suddenly, one of them fell into it after the sand got displaced. Later, the other two boys who went to rescue him also fell into the pond. Their families work as ragpickers. Their bodies were handed over to the families after conducting autopsy,” the spokesperson added.

(With inputs from Rohtak)

