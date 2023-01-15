Attack on Talwandi doc: Accused detained after police encounter in Bathinda

After a brief exchange of fire on Sunday late evening, the district police detained at least one suspect in the attack on a physician at Bathinda’s Talwandi town.

According to the senior superintendent of police (SSP) J Elenchezian, initial investigation reveals the accused are affiliated with the jailed gangster Manpreet Singh Manna. He said the combing operation is underway and details will be shared on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Accused, whose identity has not been shared by the police authorities, was rushed to the hospital, confirmed the SSP.

“After a specific input, a police team was following suspected elements. After being trapped near Talwandi Sabo, the accused opened fire at the police party. An accused sustained injury in the encounter and he was taken for medical attention. No one from our team suffered injuries,” added the SSP.

On Saturday evening, Dr Dinesh Bansal was shot at his nursing home by two unidentified persons. The accused had covered their faces and met Bansal as patients. Accused’s accomplice was waiting outside the hospital and the three fled on a motorcycle after the incident.

Crime was captured in CCTV cameras in and around the hospital. Bansal is being treated at a private hospital in Bathinda for a gunshot injury in the thigh and is stated to be stable.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police sources said it was suspected that the accused were demanding extortion from the doctors.

On Sunday, the state president of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Ashwani Sharma visited the victim’s family at the hospital and said certain gangsters were demanding money from the doctor.

Doctors staged a protest in Talwandi Sabo and demanded prompt police action to arrest the accused.