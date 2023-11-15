Augmented reality exhibition kicks off in city

The Alliance Française de Chandigarh, in partnership with the Embassy of France in India, has organised Midi Minuit, an augmented reality exhibition that presents an extraordinary digital spectacle embracing modern art and technology.

French illustrator, graphic, and motion designer Aurélien Jeanney is the curator of the exhibition

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

French illustrator, graphic, and motion designer Aurélien Jeanney, who is the curator of the exhibition, said, “One can witness works of 11 globally-acclaimed artists at the exhibition. Via Midi Minuit, visitors can catch glimpses of posters showcasing the endless cycle between day and night. Each poster is bilingual (French and English), available on both iOS and Android platforms.”

“The visitors will just need to hover over the posters with their devices, and each image will spring to life, narrating tales of timeless moments,” Aurélien added.

Aurélien, who is also the founder and artistic director of Maison Tangible, a Paris-based manufacturer of images and graphic objects founded in 2015, said, “At once a design studio, a publishing house and a creator of augmented reality experiences, Maison Tangible navigates between illustration, art direction, and motion design, across multiple mediums to create a colourful, joyful and geometric universe.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The exhibition is featuring works from eminent artists including Tom Haugomat, Vincent Mahé, Bruno Mangyoku, Pierre De Menèzes, Théo Guignard, François Maumont, Johan Papin, Kim Roselier, Juliaon Roels, Florent Remize, and Lila Poppins.

During the opening ceremony on Wednesday, a conference, titled, Let’s talk with Aurelien Jeanney, was held. Between November 16 and 21, a guided tour with virtual reality, titled, Paris Behind the Scenes, will be organised from 12 noon to 1pm.

Catch It Live:

What: Midi Minuit, an augmented reality exhibition

Where: Alliance Française, Chandigarh

On till: November 21

Timings: 9am to 1pm; 3pm to 6pm

Entry free

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!