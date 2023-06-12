Ludhiana: Probe narrows down on self-induced asphyxiation as probable cause of bank manager’s death

The autopsy report in the death of a local bank manager has found that the 50-year-old died of asphyxiation, probe officials have revealed.

Doctors who carried out the autopsy suspect that the deceased may have been a cross-dresser. (iStock)

The deceased’s body was found bound by a nylon rope around the neck and hands. He was dressed in women’s clothing. Doctors who carried out the autopsy suspect that the deceased may have been a cross-dresser.

Speaking of the same, forensic expert Charankamal, who conducted the autopsy, said the women’s clothing and restraints around the neck suggest that the deceased may have been suffering from transvestic disorder, wherein a person indulges in wearing clothing typically associated with the opposite gender.

The expert added that the asphyxiation may have been self-induced for stimulation as well.

“The way the deceased was dressed and positioned suggests that he was not attempting to end his life, but rather engaging in stimulation,” he added.

Sharing further details, sub-inspector (SI) Amritpal Singh said police have ruled out foul play based on initial investigations, adding, “Closed-circuit television cameras installed at the house captured the 50-year-old going upstairs on Thursday night around 9.30 pm. No one was seen entering or leaving the premises until the morning when the landlord, suspicious of the locked door, forced it open.”

“While it is clear that the deceased was not murdered and then hanged, the peculiar circumstances surrounding his discovery have prompted us to send his mobile phone to the cyber cell for further investigation,” the SI added.

The deceased, hailing from Ferozepur district, had been living alone in the rented house in Amarpura for the past one-and-a-half years, while his family resided in Ferozepur. He worked as a manager at a private bank in the city.

The deceased co-workers revealed that he had celebrated his wife’s birthday a few days ago and there were no signs of anything odd.

A colleague not wishing to be named said, “The night before the incident, we closed the bank together and returned home. I believe this was an accidental occurrence, as he showed no signs of financial, family, or work-related pressure.”

Psychiatrist Arvind Goyal from Civil Hospital, meanwhile, said, “Cross-dressing or using props for stimulation is not typically considered a mental disorder unless the person becomes excessively fixated.”

Addressing the probable cause of death, the self-induced asphyxiation, Goyal said practice involves intentionally suffocating oneself to reduce oxygen flow to the brain, inducing a state of euphoria, dizziness, and lowered self-consciousness. The act of cutting off oxygen supply, known as asphyxia, aims to enhance stimulation.

