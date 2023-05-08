Auto driver held for molesting 7-year-old girl in Chandigarh

Hired three days ago by a couple to ferry their seven-year-old daughter to school, a 29-year-old auto-rickshaw driver has been arrested for molesting the child.

The accused, Sandeep Kumar, was arrested after the child revealed the incident to her mother after returning home from school. He is facing a case under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEF

Woman out for a walk in Sector 41 loses chain to snatchers

Chandigarh Two men snatched the gold chain of a 61-year-old woman at a park near Seventh Day Adventist Church in Sector 41 on Saturday. The victim, Sandesh Devi, was taking a walk at the park, when two men arrived at the gate on a motorcycle. One of them entered the park and snatched Devi’s gold chain, before fleeing on the motorcycle with his accomplice. A snatching case was registered at the Sector-39 police station.

Duo caught smuggling 350 liquor cartons

Mohali Mohali police have arrested two bootleggers after recovering 350 cartons of liquor meant for sale in Chandigarh. The duo has been identified as Ravi Kumar of Maloya and Surinder Kumar of Sector 24, Chandigarh. DSP-2 Harsimran Singh Bal said they were planning to smuggle the liquor to Lucknow via Ambala. The cops laid a trap near the PSEB office in Phase 8 following a tip-off and caught the accused. The liquor was confiscated and the accused’s canter truck, bearing a Haryana number, was also impounded.

