Auto’s and e-rikshaws in Panchkula to get unique stickers under verification drive

To make public transport safer, more transparent, and better organised, police commissioner Pankaj Nain has launched a special verification drive for all auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws operating in Panchkula.

DCP crime and traffic Amrinder Singh said that the police will obtain records of all registered auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws and conduct a detailed verification of each vehicle (HT File)

Under the campaign, every verified vehicle will receive a departmental unique identification sticker. ACP traffic, Surender Singh has been appointed as the nodal officer to supervise the campaign’s implementation. Police commissioner Pankaj Nain said that the police will verify every auto-rickshaw and e-rickshaw in the district in a phased manner. After verification, each vehicle will receive a unique identification sticker issued by the department.

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DCP crime and traffic Amrinder Singh said that the police will obtain records of all registered auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws and conduct a detailed verification of each vehicle. This will ensure that all registered vehicles are operating according to the prescribed rules and standards.

After verification, every vehicle will be fitted with a special departmental sticker carrying the vehicle registration number, driver’s ID code, designated route or zone, and a unique departmental sticker number. The sticker will be displayed prominently on both the front and rear of the vehicle so that the police, administration, and the public can easily identify it whenever required.

The unique sticker will also serve as proof that the vehicle has been verified and registered. This will make it easier to identify vehicles that are unverified or operating illegally. A daily progress report on the number of vehicles verified, stickers issued, and other campaign details will also be submitted to the department.

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{{^usCountry}} On the first day of the campaign, traffic police teams visited different parts of the city to inform auto and e-rickshaw drivers about the initiative and began on-the-spot vehicle verification. The campaign will continue in phases until every auto-rickshaw and e-rickshaw in the district has been covered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the first day of the campaign, traffic police teams visited different parts of the city to inform auto and e-rickshaw drivers about the initiative and began on-the-spot vehicle verification. The campaign will continue in phases until every auto-rickshaw and e-rickshaw in the district has been covered. {{/usCountry}}

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