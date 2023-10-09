Autumn rains lash Kashmir; likely to continue today

The first major rains of the autumn season lashed parts of Kashmir on Monday as a Western Disturbance hit the region, bringing down the temperatures.

A man rides a bicycle while shielding from rain using plastic sheet in Srinagar on Monday. (AP)

The weather turned cloudy in the afternoon with mild to heavy rains in the evening, particularly in central and north Kashmir areas. The region witnessed dusty winds after weeks of mostly dry weather.

“The rainfall has started across Kashmir and a few parts of Jammu. It is likely to continue during the night and on October 10 as well,” a MeT official said.

A MeT department update said that rain and snowfall over higher reaches was likely at many places of Kashmir and at scattered places of Jammu till October 10. “The weather will be mainly dry from October 11 to 13,” the official added.

From October 14 to 20, the weather is expected to be mainly dry with low chances of rain and snowfall over higher reaches, MeT official said.

The day temperature in Srinagar was 26°C and it was 33°C in Jammu.

As the autumn season sets in, mornings and evenings in Kashmir have turned mildly cold after above normal temperatures in August and September.

The weather had changed after abrupt snowfall over Kashmir mountains and rainfall in the plains on September 24 and 25. The ski resort of Gulmarg had recorded the season’s first snowfall over its higher reaches on September 24.

