Average vote share of winners in Punjab polls stood at 43.8%: ADR

New Delhi: The average vote share of winners in the recent assembly elections in Punjab was 43.8%, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said on Wednesday.

The voter turnout in the February 20 election was 72% as compared to 77% in the previous election in 2017.

The ADR and Punjab Election Watch have analysed vote shares of candidates in all 117 constituencies in the state.

The winners bagged an average of 43.8% of the total votes polled. In 2017, the winners had bagged an average of 41.2% of the total votes polled.

The ADR said 31 winners (26%) had a vote share of 50% and above and 86 winners (74%) less than 50%.

It said 16 out of the 58 winners with declared criminal cases have won with a vote share of 50% and above and 19 out of the 87 crorepati winners have won with a vote share of 50% and above.

All the winners had an average vote share of 31.7% of the total registered votes. This implies that the winners represent on an average 31.7% of the total electorate, the ADR said.

In 2017, the winners had an average vote share of 33.1% of the total registered votes, the ADR said.

Out of the 92 winners of the AAP, 53 (or 58%) have won with a vote share of less than 35% of the total registered votes.

All winners from the Congress (18) and the SAD (three) bagged less than 35% of the total registered votes. One of the BJP’s two winning candidates got less than 35% of the total registered votes.