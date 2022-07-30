Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News

Awareness drive on POCSO Act underway at Chandigarh govt schools

chandigarh news
Updated on Jul 30, 2022 04:57 AM IST
Members of Chandigarh Commission for the Protection of Child Rights are working with final-year law interns from Panjab University to impart knowledge about POCSO Act
An awareness session underway at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 35, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) has started a drive for all government schools in the city to spread awareness about the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

CCPCR members are working with final-year law interns from Panjab University to impart knowledge about the Act, and monitoring of legal literacy clubs and child-friendly committees at the schools.

A total of 14 groups are visiting different schools daily and will be covering all 96 Government Model Senior Secondary Schools (GMSSS) and Government Model High Schools (GMHS) of the city. CCPCR chairperson Harjinder Kaur visited GMSSS, Sector 35-D, on Friday. She attended a mock parliament and interacted with students, while two interns informed students about the POCSO Act.

Dr Monica M Singh from CCPCR visited GHS, Sector 24-A, and interacted with students about safe and unsafe touch. Kartar Singh, legal consultant, CCPCR, educated students at GMSSS, Sector 38. CCPCR’s POCSO consultant Ankita visited GMHS, Sector 36-D, and GMSSS, Sector 37-D, where she conducted the session on the Act and observed a mock parliament.

