Chandigarh News / Backlog of 23,000 complaints is top priority, new Mohali SSP
chandigarh news

Backlog of 23,000 complaints is top priority, new Mohali SSP

Mohali SSP Vikas Sheel Soni said he will also look into ensuring better traffic management and establishing a channel between police and public in addition to working on the backlog of 23,000 complaints
New-appointed Mohali SSP said he will ensure the acklog of 23,000 complaints is disposed of in stipulated time. (HT Photo)
Updated on Apr 05, 2022 01:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The newly-appointed Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said there are approximately 23,000 pending complaints of varied nature waiting to be redressed for the past few months and it will be his priority to dispose of the same within the stipulated time.

While speaking to the media person, SSP said he will constitute a committee headed by SP-level officers and distribute the various complaints area-wise and ensure that the backlog is cleared.

SSP also said his main focus will also be on organising the traffic of the city by using Google maps’ real-time information about congestion-prone points among other ideas. “We will also prepare a fresh report to reduce the black spots and ensure that the work is done quickly,” he said.

He added that police-resident welfare association meetings will also be held going forward, aimed to establish a channel for direct feedback about problems being faced by city residents.

