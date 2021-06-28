Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Badals ordered cancellation of FIR against dera chief: Sidhu

The FIR was registered against the dera chief for allegedly imitating 10th Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh in 2007 for hurting Sikh sentiments
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 12:57 AM IST
Attacking the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Badal family on sacrilege issue once again, former Minister and Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday alleged that the Badals ordered the cancellation of FIR against Sirsa-based dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the 2007 blasphemy case.

The FIR was registered against the dera chief for allegedly imitating 10th Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh in 2007 for hurting Sikh sentiments. In 2014, police filed a cancellation report in the court during the SAD-BJP regime.

Taking on the Badals over the sacrilege issue, Sidhu also recalled the blasphemy case in his fresh tweet on Sunday.

In a tweet, Sidhu wrote: “Badals Political Interference & Electoral polarisation behind Sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib Ji & Police firing incidents ... For using Dera Chief in Elections, No action was taken against him (2007-2014) - No Challan was filed in Courts & they even ordered cancellation of FIR (sic)”.

