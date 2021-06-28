Badals ordered cancellation of FIR against dera chief: Sidhu

Attacking the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Badal family on sacrilege issue once again, former Minister and Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday alleged that the Badals ordered the cancellation of FIR against Sirsa-based dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the 2007 blasphemy case.

The FIR was registered against the dera chief for allegedly imitating 10th Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh in 2007 for hurting Sikh sentiments. In 2014, police filed a cancellation report in the court during the SAD-BJP regime.

Taking on the Badals over the sacrilege issue, Sidhu also recalled the blasphemy case in his fresh tweet on Sunday.

In a tweet, Sidhu wrote: “Badals Political Interference & Electoral polarisation behind Sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib Ji & Police firing incidents ... For using Dera Chief in Elections, No action was taken against him (2007-2014) - No Challan was filed in Courts & they even ordered cancellation of FIR (sic)”.