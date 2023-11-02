Baddowal school tragedy: Two months on, students continue to study in gurdwara

: Over two months after the roof of the staff room at the Government Senior Secondary School in Baddowal collapsed claiming the life of a teacher, the administration is yet to give a clearance for the school to reopen, forcing the students to continue to take classes at a local gurdwara.

“We are nearing completion of the probe, and the inquiry report will be submitted in the next two to three days. Based on that inquiry report, the administration will decide when the school shall be reopened,” sub-divisional magistrate (SDM-west)) Harjinder Singh said.

This unexpected delay in reopening the school has not only frustrated the gurdwara committee, but also inconvenienced the area’s residents, who say that they had generously offered the gurdwara premises for a temporary period. Now, due to this extended usage, they face difficulties in organising functions or community programmes, particularly during the ongoing festive season.

Village sarpanch Amarjot voiced the concerns of residents, highlighting the impact on religious and community events.

“Amid the festive season, whenever anyone holds a religious programme or books the community hall for bhog or akhand path, unavailability frowns upon the residents. The gurdwara space was lent on a temporary basis, not for months. We have made repeated requests to the administration to shift classes back to the school’s new building, but they have indicated that the school will remain closed until the inquiry is complete,” Amarjot said.

Besides the gurdwara committee and the community, teachers and students are also suffering due to the delay. Many teachers have their records and essential documents locked inside the sealed school building, including scholarship documents that are necessary for applying for scholarships on behalf of students for this academic session.

A teacher from the Baddowal school, requesting anonymity, said, “It has been two months since we were forced out of the school. Without proper seating arrangements and required infrastructure like blackboards, everything is difficult. Our representatives have repeatedly requested the authorities to allow us access to the building, but to no avail. We have vital documents inside the school premises, including scholarship documents for the children. Without these, we will not be able to apply for scholarships within the deadline. With the changing season, students will have to continue taking classes on the floor. With winter approaching, it is not only uncomfortable but also detrimental to their health.”

