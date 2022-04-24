Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bag containing detonator, burnt wire found near Chandigarh’s Model Jail
chandigarh news

Bag containing detonator, burnt wire found near Chandigarh’s Model Jail

Chandigarh Police are looking into whether it was meant to be an act of terrorism or to help a jail inmate escape, as the bomb was recovered right next to the jail’s boundary wall
Army and bomb disposal teams at the spot where the suspicious material was discovered near Model Jail, Sector 51, in Chandigarh on Saturday night. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 12:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A bag containing a detonator and a burnt wire was found outside the boundary wall of the high-security Model Jail in Sector 51 on Saturday evening, police said.

As information was received, police cordoned off the area around 8 pm, following which the bomb disposal squad and an army team reached the scene.

“Suspicious activity was noticed behind the jail and some material, which looked like a bomb, was recovered. After calling the bomb disposal team, we established that it was a detonator and a burnt codex wire,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police, Chandigarh.

Chahal added that a team from the army’s Western Command, Chandimandir, had arrived to check whether the bomb was live or not.

Without giving more details, officials present at the spot said an IED was recovered and confirmation on the kind of explosives used was awaited from the army.

Police are looking into whether it was meant to be an act of terrorism or to help a jail inmate escape, as the bomb was recovered right next to the jail’s boundary wall.

