Bailable warrant out against public information officer of Fazilka regional transport office

The Punjab State Information Commission has issued a bailable warrant against the public information officer of the Regional Transport Office in Fazilka, Veerpal Kaur, directing her to appear before the commission on March 18. As per the warrant, the PIO has been directed to appear before state information commissioner Pooja Gupta at the Red Cross Building in Chandigarh’s Sector 16. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The warrant has been issued in the case of complainant Manjinder Singh versus public information officer (PIOs) of Faridkot and Fazilka Regional Transport Offices (RTOs).

The commission noted that the respondent PIO of Fazilka had failed to appear despite repeated notices and directions in the above-mentioned appeal case.

As per the warrant, the PIO has been directed to appear before state information commissioner Pooja Gupta at the Red Cross Building in Chandigarh’s Sector 16. She has also been instructed to submit written submissions regarding the commission’s earlier orders.

During a recent hearing, the respondent PIO of Faridkot RTO was represented by a data entry operator, who stated that the officer was unable to attend due to medical emergency. The commission granted one final opportunity to the appellant to examine the information and report any deficiencies within 15 days of receiving the order, with intimation to the commission. The respondent was directed to rectify any shortcomings before the next hearing.

However, the commission took serious note of the absence of Veerpal Kaur, formerly posted at RTO Faridkot and presently serving at RTO Fazilka.

A show-cause notice had been issued to her to appear personally and submit a compliance report in response to the commission’s order, dated September 27, 2023. Despite this, she neither appeared before the commission nor submitted any written reply.

The commission observed that her continued absence and lack of response reflected a casual approach towards its orders. Taking a serious view of the non-compliance, the commission ordered the issuance of a bailable warrant.