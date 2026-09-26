Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said that farmers in Haryana will get ₹2,900 per quintal for bajra under the ‘Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana’. Saini also directed officials to curb attempts to bring bajra from other states.

An official spokesperson said the government initially fixed the procurement rate for bajra at ₹2,150 per quintal and later increased it to ₹2,200 per quintal. (HT)

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The CM issued these directions while chairing a review meeting on Friday regarding the procurement of bajra and paddy. He also gave directions regarding area verification under ‘Meri Fasal-Mera Byora’, registration of rice millers, arrangements required at mandis for the procurement of bajra and paddy, and setting up additional procurement centres as per requirement.

An official spokesperson said the government initially fixed the procurement rate for bajra at ₹2,150 per quintal and later increased it to ₹2,200 per quintal. The difference between the procurement price offered by the government and commission agents and the minimum support price (MSP) of ₹2,900 per quintal was separately compensated by the government. This year, bajra is being sold in the open market at an average rate of ₹2,235 per quintal.

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{{^usCountry}} The spokesperson said the CM has committed that the government would ensure ₹2,900 per quintal for bajra. He said that this time the government would procure bajra at the rate of ₹2,300 per quintal. If farmers get a higher price in the open market, the difference between the sale price and the MSP of ₹2,900 per quintal would be compensated by the government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The spokesperson said the CM has committed that the government would ensure ₹2,900 per quintal for bajra. He said that this time the government would procure bajra at the rate of ₹2,300 per quintal. If farmers get a higher price in the open market, the difference between the sale price and the MSP of ₹2,900 per quintal would be compensated by the government. {{/usCountry}}

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