Bajwa slams Mann for ‘failure’ to take up RDF issue with Centre

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 23, 2023 01:09 AM IST

Referring to Mann’s letter to governor Banwarilal Purohit seeking his intervention for the release of stalled RDF and other accruals, Bajwa said there was no point in beating his chest now

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday hit out at chief minister Bhagwant Mann for his ‘utter failure’ to timely take up the issue of Rural Development Funds (RDF) with the Union government.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa (File)
Referring to Mann’s letter to governor Banwarilal Purohit seeking his intervention for the release of stalled RDF and other accruals, Bajwa said there was no point in beating his chest now. “What was he doing when it was the right time to raise the issue with the Union Government? The AAP government failed to negotiate the RDF issue with the central government. He (Mann) did not attend the governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog on RDF because he was busy with election campaigning in some other state,” the Congress leader alleged.

He said that before this, the AAP government had moved the Supreme Court in the month of July over the reimbursement of market fees and the RDF. “Why can’t the AAP government decide its course of action confidently and with proper research? On one hand, it approached the Punjab governor for his intervention in getting RDF released and, on the other hand, a suit is still on in the SC. Punjab CM must tell what is the status of the case in the apex court,” he said.

Saturday, September 23, 2023
