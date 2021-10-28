Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Balongi: ASI killed in road accident
Balongi: ASI killed in road accident

A 41-year-old assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted with ADGP (internal security), Punjab, was killed in a road accident in Balongi on Tuesday evening
The ASI was killed in a road accident in Balongi after his bike was hit by a scooter. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Oct 28, 2021 12:11 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

A 41-year-old assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted with ADGP (internal security), Punjab, was killed in a road accident in Balongi on Tuesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Rajwant Singh, a resident of Kharar.

Station house officer (SHO) Rajpal Singh Gill said that on Tuesday evening, Rajwant was going home on his motorcycle after work and when he reached Desu Majra, there was a traffic jam due to teachers’ protest. As he took a U-turn, a woman on a scooter hit his motorcycle and he fell down and sustained injuries. He was rushed to civil hospital in Kharar, where he was declared brought dead.

The woman fled from the scene and due to darkness, the registration number of could not be noted down.

A case has been registered against the unidentified woman under Sections 304A and 279 of Indian Penal Code against the unidentified woman.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 28, 2021
