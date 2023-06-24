Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kurukshetra doctor booked for killing brother-in-law

Kurukshetra doctor booked for killing brother-in-law

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jun 24, 2023 12:05 AM IST

BAMS doctor booked for murder of brother-in-law, a veterinary doctor in Kurukshetra. He shot dead his brother-in-law and injured his wife with his licensed revolver. Accused arrested.

The Kurukshetra police have booked a BAMS doctor for the murder of his brother-in-law, a veterinary doctor.

The police said the accused has been booked under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 449 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act.
He shot dead his brother-in-law and injured his wife with his licensed revolver on Thursday.

According to the police, the accused, Chandreshwar Saini, had a dispute with his wife Kusum and for the past one month, she was staying at her sister’s home in Sector 2 of Kurukshetra. On Thursday morning at 7am, Saini went to his brother-in-law Rajan Chaudhary’s house in Kurukshetra and allegedly had an argument with his wife Kusum and opened fire at Rajan and Kusum and fled the spot. They were taken to a private hospital, where Rajan was declared dead and Kusum has been admitted to PGI Chandigarh.

Malkit Singh, in-charge of CIA-I of the Kurukshetra police, said the accused has been arrested and the gun used in the crime has also been recovered.

Saturday, June 24, 2023
