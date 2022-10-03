Ban on plastic carry bags: Ludhiana MC launches ‘Mera Jhola, Meri Pehchan’ campaign at vegetable market

Appealing to residents to shun the use of banned plastic carry bags on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the municipal corporation (MC) on Sunday kickstarted ‘Mera Jhola, Meri Pehchan’ campaign at the main vegetable market near Jalandhar bypass.

Roping in 18 self-help groups (SHGs) making cloth bags out of waste material, stalls have been established in the vegetable market where bags can be purchased at nominal prices starting from ₹10. The SHGs have been working with the MC under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM).

Officials stated that the kiosks of SHGs have been set up at various mandis, namely Daresi, Gill canal, near Vardhaman mills, Kakowal road, BRS nagar, Rahon road and the work to cover other markets is underway.

Conducting an awareness rally in the market, the authorities said the drive was initiated from the vegetable market as hundreds of people visit the market on a daily basis and plastic carry bags are used in large quantities here.

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal launched the drive and also interacted with arhtiyas and visitors in the market, urging them to stop the use of plastic carry bags. Stating that the drive has been launched under ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’, she appealed to visitors to adopt the practice of carrying cloth bags while going out for shopping.

The MC has been struggling to enforce the ban since it was notified by the state government in April 2016. But the enforcement drive has been recently intensified as the civic body is also facing the heat of National Green Tribunal (NGT) over poor management of solid waste.

MC to commence challan drive from October 4

Warning arhtiyas and other vegetable vendors, the authorities said a challan drive would be commenced in the market from October 4 onwards. “Challans ranging between ₹5,000 and ₹25,000 will be issued to violators, depending upon the quantity of banned plastic carry bags found in their possession,” they said.

