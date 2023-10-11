Bandipora school teacher booked under POCSO granted interim bail

The lecturer who was arrested for allegedly harassing a school girl in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district was granted interim bail on Wednesday, police said.

(HT File)

The lecturer, 50, who taught at a government girls’ higher secondary school in Bandipora, was booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after the girl filed a complaint that the teacher tried to “tear her Hijab” in front of the class.

“The lecturer was arrested under POCSO and spent a night in custody. Today he was presented before the magistrate for remand but the court granted him interim bail,” said a police officer of Bandipora.

Police said the girl filed a complaint on Monday and he was arrested on Tuesday.

“The girl filed a complaint that he tried to clear her Hijab and other things. The girl is a minor and the things which she said against the teacher constitute POCSO sections 9 and 10 and section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” he said.

The section of IPC constitutes assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty and section 9/10 of POCSO Act relates to aggravated sexual assault.

The officer said that they acted promptly after they received the complaint, adding, “Within no time we filed an FIR and traced out the teacher next morning and arrested him.”

The girl is yet to record her statement in front of the magistrate, the police said.

As per reports, the girl in her complaint alleged the lecturer had been “torturing” her for a long time and she had been living under a constant “phobia” due to which she was “scared” of going to school. He had also allegedly shouted at the girl’s mother after she visited school to discuss the incident.

Chief education officer (CEO) Bandipora Muhammad Amin Beigh told HT that they have initiated a preliminary inquiry against the lecturer Nayeem Parray after the complaint and are waiting for a copy of the FIR from the police to proceed further. He said that legally they can suspend anybody when he spends 48 hours under custody.

“We have talked to the parents and girls and they are demanding his transfer. We have informed the government accordingly,” he said.

