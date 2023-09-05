Ludhiana: Bank employee escapes robbery attempt

A bank employee narrowly escaped a robbery attempt by three bike-borne assailants when he was returning home from a party, police said on Tuesday.

Negi lodged a complaint with the Salem Tabri police on Tuesday. (iStock)

The victim, identified as Vikas Negi, 33, of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar in Bhamiyan Kalan, hit the accused with his car door when they tried to rob him due to which the culprits fell on the road on Monday night near Jalandhar Bypass.

Negi lodged a complaint with the Salem Tabri police on Tuesday.

Negi, who works at a bank, stated that he had attended a party on Ferozepur Road and was driving home when the incident occurred near Jalandhar Bypass at around 11:45 pm. Three men on a bike attempted to intercept his vehicle, prompting Negi to accelerate and evade their initial attack.

The assailants resorted to throwing bricks at his car in an effort to force him to stop. Negi’s windshield was damaged and sustained cracks, and the right-side mirror was shattered. The assailants then targeted the front right-side tyre with a sharp-edged weapon, causing it to burst. Despite the damage, Negi managed to keep the vehicle moving.

Negi opened the car door as the bike drew near and it hit the accused, causing them to lose control and fall off their vehicle. Negi then accelerated and reached a friend’s house in a nearby locality. He later returned home unharmed.

This incident follows another recent attack where a friend of Negi was robbed of cash and valuables near Jalandhar Bypass by a similar gang of bikers. Their modus operandi involved causing the victim’s vehicle to stop using forceful measures.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, North), Sumit Sood, confirmed receiving the complaint and assured that the matter is under investigation. He also emphasised that police patrolling will be intensified in the area to prevent such incidents from reoccurring.

