Female bank manager, two others booked for tampering with cheque

A female branch manager of a bank, along with a peon and an unidentified accused, have been booked for allegedly tampering with a cheque and withdrawing ₹3.50 lakh from the account of a knitting factory.

The accused have been identified as Renu Bala, branch manager of the PNB bank at Jawaddi, her peon-cum-driver Davinder Singh of Pamal village and one of their aides who is yet to be identified.

The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of Nimratpal Singh, 39, of Anand Vihar in Phullanwal. He works as a computer designer at a knitting factory. The complainant said that he used to get his salary through a cheque. In January 2022, he had received his salary cheque of ₹27,000. He had handed over the cheque to one of his friends and asked him to drop the same in the cheque box of PNB’s Jawaddi branch.

On January 21, 2022, he came to know from the office that someone had withdrawn ₹3.50 lakh from the account of the company using the cheque. He filed a complaint to the police.

During investigation, the police found that after the complainant’s friend dropped the cheque in the cheque box, Davinder handed over the same to an unidentified man. Davinder, who had joined the probe, told the police that he had given cheque to the man on the orders of the manager.

The police also found that the man had tempered the cheque and changed the amount to ₹3.50 lakh and encashed it. The accused had also forged an Aadhar card in the name of Nimratpal Singh.

ASI Surjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120-B (Criminal conspiracy) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.

