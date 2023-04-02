One of two men who robbed banker in Mohali identified

A day after two masked men robbed a 52-year-old banker of ₹1.2 lakh and his mobile phones at gunpoint after offering him a free car ride in Zirakpur on Friday, police identified one of the accused on Saturday.

On Saturday, Mohali police traced the bank account where the cash was transferred through UPI and said it belonged to Nitin Kumar of Fazilka. Police have also identified the car used in the crime. (Getty Images)

Threatening to kill him, the robbers had first looted ₹1 lakh through UPI transfer, before forcing the victim, Vikas Chopra, an employee of SBI, to withdraw ₹20,000 from an ATM.

Police have booked Kumar and his unidentified accomplice under Sections 379- B (snatching after preparation made for causing death), 382 (theft) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Acts.

Chopra had told the police that he was returning to Sangrur, his place of posting, after attending to an ailing family member in Zirakpur. He was waiting to board a bus near Peerwala Chowk bus stop on Zirakpur Road around 8 am. Meanwhile, two robbers in a white Skoda car stopped near him and offered him a ride till Patiala.

As the car reached a deserted road, the duo stopped the car and dragged him out at gunpoint, demanding his money. After not finding enough cash in his wallet, the robbers made him transfer ₹1 lakh through UPI and then took him to an ATM in Dashmesh Nagar, where they withdrew ₹20,000. Before fleeing, the duo also snatched his mobile phones, the victim had alleged.

Zirakpur SHO Simarjeet Singh said they were working to trace and arrest the accused.