Banker’s house in Ludhiana burgled of 50,000, jewellery

A gang of burglars targeted the house of a banker in D block of the Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar and decamped with ₹50,000 and jewellery. At the time of the incident, the banker and his family members were sleeping in the other room.

In his complaint, Rajesh Kumar, said he came to know about the incident in the morning when he found the room to have been ransacked and the almirah lying open. He thereafter informed the police.

The complainant suspected that the burglars had barged into the house from the lobby. In addition to the cash, he reported three gold chains, eight rings, earrings and a diamond nose pin stolen.

Assistant sub-inspector Bhupinder Singh, investigating officer, said a case under sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified accused. The police are scanning CCTVs in the neighbourhood.