Banker’s house in Ludhiana burgled of ₹50,000, jewellery
A gang of burglars targeted the house of a banker in D block of the Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar and decamped with ₹50,000 and jewellery. At the time of the incident, the banker and his family members were sleeping in the other room.
In his complaint, Rajesh Kumar, said he came to know about the incident in the morning when he found the room to have been ransacked and the almirah lying open. He thereafter informed the police.
The complainant suspected that the burglars had barged into the house from the lobby. In addition to the cash, he reported three gold chains, eight rings, earrings and a diamond nose pin stolen.
Assistant sub-inspector Bhupinder Singh, investigating officer, said a case under sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified accused. The police are scanning CCTVs in the neighbourhood.
-
Punjab: AAP councillor shot dead in Malerkotla, cops suspect personal enmity
A municipal councillor of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party was shot dead from a close range inside a gym in Punjab's Malerkotla district. "One person came to the gym and shot him (Akbar),” Malerkotla senior superintendent of police Avneet Kaur Sidhu was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. One bullet hit councillor Mohammad Akbar's and he died on the spot, he said. As Akbar came close, the assailant took out a weapon and fired at him.
-
Punjab AG’s brother is chairman of Congress’ legal cell
A day after senior advocate Vinod Ghai took over as Punjab's advocate general, the Congress on Sunday appointed his elder brother Bipan Ghai as the chairperson of its state unit's legal cell. Bipan Ghai's appointment as chairman of the legal, human rights and RTI department of the Punjab Congress was announced by party's state unit president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. Arshpreet Khadial has been appointed as the spokesperson.
-
Train services on 11 routes cancelled as farmers stage protest in Punjab
The Ferozepur railway division either cancelled or rescheduled the services of trains on 11 routes due to the farmers rail-roko' protest on Sunday. The farmers, under the banner of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella group comprising at least 40 farm organisations, protested to primarily seek the implementation of minimum support price for crops. Eight trains were rescheduled, whereas two were stationed at the Abohar railway station.
-
Jobless teachers protesting against govt detained in Punjab’s Sunam
Punjab Police rounded up hundreds of unemployed physical training instructors protesting against the state government in Sunam on Sunday. Cops have also initiated action under sections 107 and 151 of the CrPC against the detainees, who were released in the evening. They were protesting outside the venue where a state-level function was organised to mark the martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann also participated in the event.
-
BFUHS V-C row: IMA seeks dismissal of Punjab health minister
Amid the ongoing row over the incident wherein vice-chancellor (V-C) of Baba Farid University of Human Sciences, Faridkot, Dr Raj Bahadur was made to lie on 'dirty' bed by the Indian Medical Council Punjab on Sunday, health minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra said that there might have been some 'conspiracy' behind the incident. IMA Punjab president Dr Paramjit Maan stated that the minister was not even aware of the protocols.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics