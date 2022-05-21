Banker’s murder in Ludhiana: 42-year-old woman lands in police net; 2 sons on the run

Four days after a 25-year-old banker from Manki village in Samrala died of multiple injuries inflicted by sharp weapons, police have arrested a woman for his murder.

The arrested accused has been identified as Pradeep Kaur, 42, of Salaudi village. Her two sons, Jashanpreet Singh, 24, who is serving in the Indian Army and currently on leave and Karanpreet Singh, 22, have also been booked for the murder of Ranjodh Singh and are on the run. Pradeep’s husband is suffering from a prolonged ailment.

Inspector Bindar Singh, station house office at City 1 police Station, Khanna, stated that Ranjodh and Pardeep had developed an illicit relationship seven months ago, which her sons objected to.

He added that on May 15, Pradeep had called Ranjodh and asked him to meet at her home. When he got there, the three of them assaulted him with sticks and iron rods. After he lost consciousness, they dumped his body at a field in Salaudi. After the police found the body, they rushed him to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. An FIR was lodged and investigation was initiated.

“The victim’s parents told police that Ranjodh had left the house after receiving a phone call on May 15 and didn’t return. When police scanned his call details, they found that Pradeep had contacted him. We found out about their illicit relationship during investigation and arrested Pradeep, who confessed to the crime during questioning,” said the SHO.“ A hunt is on for the arrest of her sons,” he added.

