Bharatiya Janata Party MP Bansuri Swaraj accused the Congress and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of trying to divide society along caste and religious lines.

Addressing an event during the ‘Samarasata Sankalp Yatra’ (Social Harmony Pledge Journey) in Nahan, Bansuri Swaraj said Guru Ravidas spent his entire life propagating the message of social equality, brotherhood and humanity. more less

Addressing an event during the ‘Samarasata Sankalp Yatra’ (Social Harmony Pledge Journey) in Nahan, Bansuri Swaraj said Guru Ravidas spent his entire life propagating the message of social equality, brotherhood and humanity. She said it was unfortunate that certain political parties were attempting to divide society along the lines of caste, religion, language, and region to serve their own selfish interests.

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The BJP yatra is a 16-day campaign launched from Jalandhar on November 18, dedicated to the 650th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas.

Swaraj said that while Congress leaders often brandish copies of the Constitution, they ought to embody the values of equality, social justice, and brotherhood in their own conduct.

“In the politics of the Congress, divisive issues are prioritised over social unity, solely for the sake of political gain,” she said.

BJP state general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Sikander Kumar alleged that the Congress had historically treated the Scheduled Caste community merely as a vote bank rather than working sincerely for its empowerment and dignity.

“Today, when the BJP is taking the teachings and ideals of Sant Ravidas to the people through the Samrasta Sankalp Yatra, Congress leaders are attempting to portray this initiative as an election-oriented exercise. The Congress should first examine its own political history and explain how it has treated the Scheduled Caste community over the decades,” he said while welcoming the yatra in Himachal Pradesh.

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