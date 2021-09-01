Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Banwarilal Purohit takes oath as Punjab governor
chandigarh news

Banwarilal Purohit takes oath as Punjab governor

Chandigarh Banwarilal Purohit was on Tuesday sworn in as the governor of Punjab and administrator of Chandigarh, an official statement said
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 01:19 AM IST
Banwarilal Purohit takes oath as Punjab governor

Chandigarh

Banwarilal Purohit was on Tuesday sworn in as the governor of Punjab and administrator of Chandigarh, an official statement said.

Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana high court Justice Ravi Shanker Jha administered the oath of office to Purohit at Punjab Raj Bhawan here, it said.

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar were present on the stage.

Purohit took the oath in English.

Earlier, the governor-designate arrived at the special pandal of Punjab Raj Bhawan in a ceremonial procession. He was accompanied by the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

On his arrival at the Punjab Raj Bhawan, Purohit was given guard of honour by the contingent of Punjab Armed Police.

He was received by Punjab assembly speaker Rana KP Singh and cabinet ministers Brahm Mohindra and Manpreet Singh Badal.

Dharam Pal, adviser to the administrator, along with senior officers of Chandigarh administration were also present on the occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

State reports 21 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths

Class-11 admission: Cut-offs go up at govt schools in Chandigarh

15 years on, Chandigarh woman booked for cheating

Prostitution racket: 3 booked after minor escapes in Mohali
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Airport
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
India Covid Cases
Nasser Hussain
Bengaluru Accident
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP