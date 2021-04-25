Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bar council withdraws Kunwar Vijay’s nomination to disciplinary panel
CHANDIGARH: The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH) on Sunday withdrew co-option of former inspector general of police (IGP) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh as a member of its disciplinary committee
CHANDIGARH: The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH) on Sunday withdrew co-option of former inspector general of police (IGP) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh as a member of its disciplinary committee.

The Bar council chairman Minderjeet Yadav said the decision was taken in view of a request from Kunwar Vijay on the same on Sunday. A section of lawyers on Saturday had opposed the Bar council’s decision to appoint Kunwar Vijay as a member of its disciplinary committee. He was given licence and appointed as a member of the said panel on Friday.

The move had coincided with a high court bench questioning Kunwar Vijay’s role as Punjab Police’s special investigation team (SIT) member in the 2015 Kotkapura police firing case probe. The disciplinary committee of the Bar council, which has more than 1-lakh members from Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, including lawyers in the high court, investigates complaints against lawyers. Former secretary of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association Baltej Singh Sidhu, too, had written to Bar council stating that the move is in total violation of section 9 of the Advocates Act, 1961. Kunwar Vijay, who did his bachelor of law (LLB) from Panjab University in 2010, approached the council for licence after he opted for voluntary retirement from Punjab Police in the aftermath of the high court judgment of April 9.

