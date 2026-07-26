Baramulla bribery case: J&K ACB files chargesheet against ex-patwari, lumberdar

The Jammu and Kashmir anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has filed a chargesheet before the special judge, ACB, Baramulla, against Fida Hussain Shah, the then patwari of halqa Khawaja Bagh, Baramulla, and Manzoor Ahmad Mir, former lumberdar of Gutiyar, Baramulla, in case FIR No. 04/2024 registered at ACB police station in Baramulla.

The spokesman said that during the course of investigation, the ACB collected oral, documentary, electronic and scientific evidence, including recovery of the tainted amount and forensic examination of relevant exhibits. (HT Photo for representation)

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The case was registered on April 16, 2024, on the basis of a complaint alleging a demand for illegal gratification in connection with the issuing of revenue/NOC reports required for processing building permission applications submitted by the complainant and his father.

The spokesman said that during the course of investigation, the ACB collected oral, documentary, electronic and scientific evidence, including recovery of the tainted amount and forensic examination of relevant exhibits. “The evidence collected during investigation, including statements of witnesses, documentary records, digital evidence and other corroborative material, prima facie indicated the involvement of the accused persons in the alleged offences and their respective roles in the demand and acceptance of illegal gratification.”

He said that the competent authority, government of Jammu & Kashmir, accorded sanction for prosecution of the then patwari. “Accordingly, the chargesheet has been filed against Fida Hussain Shah, the then patwari halqa Khawaja Bagh, Baramulla, and Manzoor Ahmad Mir, ex-lumberdar, Gutiyar, Baramulla, for offences punishable under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018, read with Section 120-B IPC, and other relevant provisions of law, as applicable.”

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{{^usCountry}} He said that both accused persons were produced before the special judge, anti-corruption, Baramulla, along with the chargesheet/final report. The court has fixed November 12, 2026 as the next date of hearing in the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that both accused persons were produced before the special judge, anti-corruption, Baramulla, along with the chargesheet/final report. The court has fixed November 12, 2026 as the next date of hearing in the matter. {{/usCountry}}