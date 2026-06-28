Baramulla’s first national marathon draws runners from across country

In the garrison town of Baramulla, hundred of runners from across the country joined local participants for the Zoom Run Marathon, marking the town’s first-ever national-level marathon.

Participants showing their medals after the marathon in Baramulla on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The event was organised by a group of young and enthusiastic local runners.

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General Officer Commanding 19 infantry division, Major General Manoj Joshi, flagged off the marathon.

Ace runner Hansraj completed the 21-kilometre run in 71 minutes to finish first. “I have participated in many marathons across the country, and this run and its arrangements were of international standards. I would like to participate in future editions of the Zoon Run,” he said.

Since the early hours, the town wore a festive look and many youngsters were recording the marathon on their phones. “It’s the first time such a big event was held in Baramulla, and that too by young runners. I enjoyed it a lot while running with fellow countrymen,” said Bilal Ahmad Mir, who participated along with his 14-year-old son Kabir in the 21-kilometre marathon that traversed the Jehlum River, mountains, apple orchards and paddy fields.

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{{^usCountry}} Another enthusiast, Nazir Ahmad Janwari, who also participated, said the event was of high standard. “Everything was well planned and all the runners, young and old, had a unique spirit behind the race,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another enthusiast, Nazir Ahmad Janwari, who also participated, said the event was of high standard. “Everything was well planned and all the runners, young and old, had a unique spirit behind the race,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Even the young children were not far behind the ace racers. Manan Ishfaq, a Class 1 student, was one of the youngest runners. He arrived at the venue with his siblings as early as 4 am. “I participated in the five-kilometre run and completed it in 41 minutes,” he said, accompanied by his siblings, Aquib and Hanan.

Organisers said more than a thousand runners, including 50 children, participated in today’s event.

“This marathon had four age categories and three distances – 21, 10 and 5 km. Several top athletes from J&K and other parts of the country participated in today’s event,” said race director Chandeep Singh, who managed the race along with his friend Tufail Anayat.

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“We are elated and deeply moved by the overwhelming response to the marathon, which saw participation from people across India, including amputee athletes,” said Anayat, organiser, Zoon Run.