Barmajra, Mohali: Denied grocery on credit, man returns with mob, attacks shop owner’s family

A Barmajra grocery store owner’s family was allegedly attacked by a mob of 20 to 25 men and their shop ransacked after they refused to give items on credit, police said on Thursday.

The accused allegedly fled after the neighbours started gathering at the spot and alerted the police. (HT File)

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According to information, the incident took place on Tuesday around 6 pm, when the accused, Suraj, allegedly reached complainant Kedar Nath’s shop and asked for grocery items on credit. Nath’s wife, Guddi, and son, Anu Kumar, who were at the counter, turned him away.

Enraged, Suraj left the spot only to return with another accused Gaurav Sharma. Nath alleged that the duo threatened him with a knife, ransacked the shop and took ₹15,000-20,000 cash from the counter. When Nath’s wife tried to intervene, he allegedly held a knife to her neck.

After a while, Nath’s nephews, Dalip and Deepak, reached the spot following which the family managed to overpower the intruders. Nath said that Guddi threw chilli powder into one of the accused’s eyes while his son snatched the knife from the other.

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{{^usCountry}} Defeated, the two accused fled the spot but again returned with at least 20-25 persons. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Defeated, the two accused fled the spot but again returned with at least 20-25 persons. {{/usCountry}}

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Sensing the danger, the family pulled down the shop shutters and moved to their house which is on the floor above their shop.

Nath said that the mob tried to break open the shutter with hammers and on failing to do so, hurled stones and bricks at the house, breaking a few windowpanes.

In the melee, the glass facade of a neighbour’s shop was also damaged. The accused allegedly fled after the neighbours started gathering at the spot and alerted the police.

A case under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 333 (house trespass), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 304 (snatching), 324(4) (mischief), 190 (unlawful assembly) and 191(3) (rioting) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against Suraj, Gaurav, Nirhua, Bihari, Shinda, Ajay, Shokat Ali and 20-25 others.

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