Barnala: 75-year-old man arrested for sexually assaulting minor

A 75-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl in Barnala. A case under Sections 74 (assault or the use of criminal force against women with the intent to outrage their modesty) and 76 (assault or using criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe her) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the accused. (HT File)

The accused has been identified as Ajaib Singh.

Dhanaula station house officer Lakhvir Singh said the girl was playing football with other children when the accused lured her to a secluded part of the playground and sexually assaulted her. He reportedly fled after noticing some walkers approaching them.

After the incident, the girl immediately ran home and informed her family following which they lodged a police complaint.

A case under Sections 74 (assault or the use of criminal force against women with the intent to outrage their modesty) and 76 (assault or using criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe her) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the accused.

Additionally, he faces charges under Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act as the victim is a minor.

Authorities confirmed that the minor girl is recuperating well and undergoing medical examination.