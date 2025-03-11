Barnala bulldozer action: Police demolish property of mother-daughter involved in drug trade

Police carried out a bulldozer operation to demolish the property of a mother-daughter drug-dealing duo as part of the ongoing ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh’ (War Against Drugs) initiative here on Monday. The demolition followed an investigation and the completion of property measurements by the revenue department in the presence of the police. (HT Photo)

The demolition took place in a settlement behind the Barnala bus stand, marking a significant step in the Punjab Police’s crackdown on the illegal drug trade.

According to Barnala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mohammad Sarfaraz Alam, the operation targeted the property of Kali and her daughter Sarbo.

“Kali, involved in the drug trade for the past 7-8 years, has been arrested multiple times, faces nine criminal cases, including seven under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and one under the Excise Act. Kali is currently absconding. Sarbo, aged 22, has seven criminal cases against her, six under the NDPS Act and one under the Excise Act. Sarbo has been dealing in drugs for over five years. She was arrested last year. At present, Sarbo is lodged in Sangur jail,” the SSP said.

The demolition followed an investigation and the completion of property measurements by the revenue department in the presence of the police. The property was confirmed to be part of the Trust Scheme, prompting its demolition, the SSP added.

Ravinder Kumar, executive officer of Barnala Improvement Trust, confirmed that this action was part of a systematic effort to clean up illegal properties, as seen in previous demolitions, including clearing of slum huts near their office. “We conducted the measurements in the presence of the police, which confirmed the property was under the Trust Scheme,” he said.

The SSP has said that the crackdown on drug trafficking and illegal activities would continue. “This operation is just the beginning. We will continue to take strict action against those involved in the illegal drug trade and target their properties. Further investigations into other illegal properties tied to the drug trade are expected,” the SSP added.