Basketball player suffers multiple fractures after she resists rape bid in Moga

Five days since three youngsters allegedly tried to rape an 18-year-old basketball player and pushed her off the roof of an indoor stadium in Punjab’s Moga district, leaving her injured with multiple fractures, police are yet to make any arrest or headway.

The player is undergoing treatment for the fractures in both her legs and the jaw at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana. According to hospital sources, her condition is stable after she underwent jaw surgery.

The incident took place on August 12, and all three accused have been on the run since.

Moga senior superintendent of police Gulneet Khurana said on Thursday that raids are being made to arrest the accused.

In his complaint, the victim’s father said that the basketball player had gone to the stadium in Moga for practice when one of the accused, Jatin Kanda, allegedly tried to rape her. When she resisted and tried to flee, he allegedly pushed her off the roof from a height of about 25 feet, which resulted in her suffering multiple injuries.

A case was registered under several sections, including 307 (attempt to murder) and 376 (rape), of the Indian Penal Code against Kanda and his two accomplices.