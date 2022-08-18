Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Basketball player suffers multiple fractures after she resists rape bid in Moga

Basketball player suffers multiple fractures after she resists rape bid in Moga

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 18, 2022 04:42 PM IST
Five days since she was pushed off stadium roof, Moga police yet to arrest three accused; victim undergoes surgery in Ludhiana
The basketball player had gone to the stadium in Moga for practice on August 12 when one of the accused, Jatin Kanda, allegedly tried to rape her. When she resisted and tried to escape, he allegedly pushed her off the roof from a height of 25 feet, which resulted in her suffering multiple injuries. (Representative image)
ByHT Correspondent

Five days since three youngsters allegedly tried to rape an 18-year-old basketball player and pushed her off the roof of an indoor stadium in Punjab’s Moga district, leaving her injured with multiple fractures, police are yet to make any arrest or headway.

Also read: Farmers begin 75-hour strike in Lakhimpur Kheri, call for minister’s sacking

The player is undergoing treatment for the fractures in both her legs and the jaw at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana. According to hospital sources, her condition is stable after she underwent jaw surgery.

The incident took place on August 12, and all three accused have been on the run since.

Moga senior superintendent of police Gulneet Khurana said on Thursday that raids are being made to arrest the accused.

In his complaint, the victim’s father said that the basketball player had gone to the stadium in Moga for practice when one of the accused, Jatin Kanda, allegedly tried to rape her. When she resisted and tried to flee, he allegedly pushed her off the roof from a height of about 25 feet, which resulted in her suffering multiple injuries.

RELATED STORIES

A case was registered under several sections, including 307 (attempt to murder) and 376 (rape), of the Indian Penal Code against Kanda and his two accomplices.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP