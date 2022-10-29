Basketball tournament: Hosts Vivek High’s U-14 boys’ team register win
Aditya Nagpal scored six points as hosts Vivek High School, Mohali, beat Ryan International School, Chandigarh, 19-14 in the U-14 boys’ category on Day 2 of the 8th edition of Sardar Bhagwant Singh Memorial Basketball Tournament held at Sports Stadium, Sector 78, Mohali, on Friday.
In another match, Shemrock School, Mohali, defeated Ankur School, Chandigarh, 21- 5 to surge ahead. Tejas scored 10 points for the winning team.
In the U-14 girls’ matches, YPS Mohali beat Strawberry Fields School, Chandigarh, 30-23. Amitoj scored eight points for the winning team. Saupin’s School, Chandigarh, beat Manav Rachna School, Mohali, 20-2. Prerna scored 12 points for Saupin’s.
Playing in the boys’ U-12 category, YPS, Mohali, beat St Kabir Public School, Chandigarh, 10 -7. Zoravar scored seven points for the winning team. Learning Paths School, Mohali, beat Saupin’s School, Chandigarh, 13-6. Gurpratap scored six points for Learning Paths.
In the Under-12 girls’ matches, Strawberry Fields High School, Chandigarh, lost to Sacred Heart School, Chandigarh, 8-15. Jiya of Sacred Heart scored eight points.
In the Under-16 boys’ category, Saupin’s School lost to St Kabir School, Chandigarh, 28-33. Aditya scored 16 points for the winning team. Doon International School, Mohali, beat Strawberry Fields High School, Chandigarh, 53- 44. Sehajvir scored 29 points for the winning team.
In the Under-16 girls’ category, Saupins School, Chandigarh, beat St Peter’s School, Chandigarh, 24-2 . Simarpreet scored 14 points for the winning team. Vivek High School, Mohali, beat Amity International School, Mohali, 22-6 . Mannat Dutt Scored eight points for the winning team.