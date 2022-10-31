Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Basketball tourney: Vivek High, YPS School slide into U-16 boys’ semifinals

Basketball tourney: Vivek High, YPS School slide into U-16 boys’ semifinals

Vivek High Schoo recorded a facile 45-28 win over St Kabir Public School, while YPS School beat Shishu Niketan, 35-11 at the Sardar Bhagwant Singh Memorial Basketball tournament

Players in action during 8th Bhagwant Singh Memorial Basketball Tournament at Mohali Stadium. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Led by superb performances from Uddish and Aaditya — both of whom scored 20 points, Vivek High School, Chandigarh, on Sunday recorded a facile 45-28 win over St Kabir Public School, Chandigarh, in the boys’ U-16 quarter-final match at the 8th edition of Sardar Bhagwant Singh Memorial Basketball tournament.

In the other boys’ U-16 quarter-final tie of the tournament being hosted by Vivek High School, Mohali, at Sports Stadium, Sector 78, Mohali,​ YPS School, Mohali, beat Shishu Niketan, Mohali, 35-11. Anantveer scored 26 points for the winning team.

In the girls’ U-16 semi-finals, meanwhile, Saupins School, Chandigarh, lost to Sacred Heart School, Chandigarh, 21- 30 courtesy a strong showing from Manyata, who scored nine points for the winning team.

The boys’ U-14 matches saw Saupins School beat Strawberry Fields 27-7 and Vivek High School, Mohali, eased past Shemrock School, Mohali, 24-13 to storm into the finals.

In the girls’ U-14 quarter-finals, Vivek High ousted Ankur School, Chandigarh, 42-14 and YPS, Mohali, dominated Learning Path School, Mohali, 25- 2.

Monday, October 31, 2022
