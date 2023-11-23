Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Batala BDPO arrested for taking 15,000 bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 23, 2023 07:52 AM IST

A VB spokesperson said the arrest of the BDPO was made following a complaint lodged by Happy Gill, a resident of Sekhwan village in Gurdaspur

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Wednesday apprehended block development and panchayats officer (BDPO) Vipan Kumar Sharma, posted at Batala, Gurdaspur district, red-handed while accepting a bribe of 15,000.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Amritsar range VB conducted a preliminary investigation and subsequently laid a trap in which the BDPO was arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of 15,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

He said the complainant approached the VB and said his wife is a sarpanch of Sekhwan village and the accused BDPO demanded 40,000 as a bribe to clear a bill amounting to 1.33 lakh related to purchase of cement used in the development works in the village. The complainant further said the deal was struck at 30,000 and the BDPO took 15,000 on November 20 and was demanding the remaining amount.

In this regard, a case has been registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The accused would be presented before the competent court on Thursday, and further investigation into the matter was under progress, he added.

