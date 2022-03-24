Bathinda cops nab four with 5 weapons, 3.4L

BATHINDA: The crime investigation agency (CIA) of Bathinda police on Wednesday arrested four persons for their alleged role in a spree of robberies near Goniana town.

SSP Amneet Kondal said five weapons, including four pistols, and ₹3.40 lakh in cash have been recovered from the accused – Lakhvir Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Manpreet Singh and Sukhvinder Singh.

Lakhvir is wanted in a murder case, while Manpreet is involved in seven cases.

Their accomplice Sahib Singh from Hanumangarh district, Rajasthan, is at large, Kondal said.

With the arrest, the police claimed to have solved four cases pending since 2018, said the SSP.

Another case of robbery in Malout town of Muktsar is also being probed, she added.